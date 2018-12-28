Burgaw to host first-ever blueberry drop to ring in the new year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Year’s Eve is days away and the town of Burgaw is planning a first-ever event to mark the occasion.

The New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop is a family-friendly event that will be held Monday, Dec. 31 at the Train Depot located in downtown Burgaw. It kicks off at 5 p.m. and a giant metal-framed blueberry will be dropped at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring new events to Pender County and Burgaw,” said Pender County Tourism Assistant Olivia Dawson.

In addition to dropping the blueberry from atop the Historic Train Depot the event will consist of food vendors and live music provided by Eagle Wing, an Eagles tribute band.

The event will also feature fire twirlers. The “blueberry drop” will be held at 7 p.m. which signals the start of the year based on Greenwich Mean Time.

In recent months, the welding class at Cape Fear Community College campus in Burgaw welded the blueberry as a class assignment.

The reason for having a blueberry is because Pender County is a major producer of blueberries and the town hosts the annual blueberry festival in May.

The New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop is free and parking will be available around the Pender County Courthouse and at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store located near the train depot.