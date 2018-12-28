Could you be a Mega Millions winner tonight?

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Want to ring in the New Year with some more cash in your pocket? On December 28th, you could be a millionaire! The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $348 million.

It is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered on the last draw day of the year. The drawing will take place at 10 PM.

- Advertisement -

If you win, the cash option will leave you with $210.2 million. There was no winner on Christmas Day but, on Thursday, December 27th one lucky player in New York took home a $294 million Powerball jackpot.