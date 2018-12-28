Downtown parking meter rates up in 2019, free time in decks expands

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Changes in what you pay to park in downtown Wilmington are coming in the New Year.

In 2019 an hour of on-street parking at a meter will go up 25 cents to $1.50. Meanwhile the time you can park free in a city parking deck will increase from the first 60 minutes to the first 90 minutes.

Click here to see the entire new rate schedule for decks, lost and on-street parking

The changes go into effect Jan. 1, except the meter change, because on-street parking is free New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, there will be a $7 event rate starting at 5 p.m. at Market & 2nd St. decks, as well as the Hannah Block Lot and the 2nd St. Lot.

The Downtown Parking Advisory Committee recommended the new rates. City Council approved them as part of this year’s budget. Increased revenues resulting from this will help sustain parking’s growth and expansion as well as fund future capital projects.