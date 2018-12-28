Days away from Wilmington YMCA Grand Opening after almost 4 years

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– Almost 4 years and $10 million later, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina in Wilmington is opening on Monday.

Contractors are still hard at work preparing for the ribbon cutting on Sunday. The facility will be open to the public starting December 31st; just in time for you to put fitness resolutions into action.

“The fire was back in February of 2015 and, in order to get to today, we had to use our insurance money,” said Dick Jones, CEO & President of YMCA of Southeastern NC. “We had to raise money. The community has been very generous and so, when we open on the 31st to the public, we will have spent right at about $10 million bringing this facility back to life.”

The new state-of-the-art facility will offer yoga and Pilates classes, Y-zone for specialized small group training and a youth wing with a computer lab.

“We always have homework time for our kids in after school and a lot of these kids may not have computers at home so it’s important that we offer this,” said Sarah Gibbs, Director of Financial Development and Marketing. “It’s something we are really excited to have here at the Y”

“Everything is sprinkled… every single room,” said Jones. “You’ll see automatic lights. You’ll see security systems in place.”

The facility will house a gymnasium with multiple basketball courts, a sauna, family pool, weight room, cardio center, and more.

“We’re really excited just to bring everyone back together into one facility that kinda offers all of our sports & recreation, aquatic, youth programming,” said Gibbs.

The ribbon cutting celebration will be on Sunday, December 30th at 1 PM. All are welcome. For membership details or more information on the after-school programs offered, check out their website.