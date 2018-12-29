1 airlifted to NHRMC after Brunswick County junkyard car crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Investigators say several people were hurt, including one critically, after a SUV crashed into a building in Brunswick County.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 10:40 a.m at Dale’s Junk Yard, also known as Fort Apache.

Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson says a call came in about a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Robinson says a small SUV had driven off the road and crashed into the building near the overhang. Three people were hit.

Robinson says one of the victims was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The other two victims were driven to NHRMC with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He says the driver of the SUV was also taken to NHRMC to be checked out.

Brunswick County EMS, Tri Beach Fire Department, Coastline Rescue and Holden Beach Police all responded.

NC State Highway Patrol is still investigating.