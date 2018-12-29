Coast Guard members will get paid Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news for members of the Coast Guard and their families: They will get paid next week.

The Coast Guard announced last night that members will get a paycheck Monday. According to a blog post, “This one-time action applies to military members that served on active duty in the month of December and those reserve military members that drilled prior to the lapse in appropriation.”

The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military affected by the partial government shutdown that started last weekend, because it’s funding is handled by the Department of Homeland Security and not the Department of Defense. That means there is no guarantee Coast Guard members will get their next paycheck scheduled for Jan. 15.



So what changed? The Coast Guard says it generally cannot pay its members during a lapse in appropriations. But the timing of this shutdown created a unique situation. The Coast Guard says extensive research and legal analysis between the Coast Guard, DHS, and the Office of Management and Budget “determined the Coast Guard has the authority to execute the remainder of pay and allowances for December.”

Many Coast Guard families have been worried how they’ll make ends meet as the shutdown continues, especially with holiday bills, rent and other expenses coming due soon.