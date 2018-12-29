UNCW men’s basketball sees rally fall short against Charleston

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The eight point deficit at halftime was too much for UNCW men’s basketball to overcome on Saturday night against the College of Charleston as they fell 73-66.

UNCW was able to cut the Cougar lead down to one in second half with 2:07 left to play, but the Seahawks couldn’t score from that point on. The loss is the 6th straight for C.B. McGrath’s club as their record drops to now 4-10 on the year.

It was a huge game for Seahawk senior Devontae Cacok. He finished with a team-high 27 points to go along with 19 rebounds. The Cougars were led by Grant Riller who scored 31 points on 9-19 shooting from the field.

UNCW will continue CAA play next Thursday night as they begin a two game road trip at James Madison. Tip-off from Harrisonburg, VA is set for 7:00 P.M. The Seahawks will then travel to take on Towson on Saturday afternoon.