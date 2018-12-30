Columbus County prison inmate dies after undisclosed injury

Whiteville, NC (WWAY) – Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to the Columbus County correctional facility after an inmate was injured. He later died at the hospital according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Columbus Correctional Institute near Brunswick. One inmate was located inside the correctional facility with injuries. The inmate was transported to Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

The victim’s identification is being withheld until notification is made to the family.

An autopsy will be completed next week at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh. The cause of death is pending completion of the autopsy.