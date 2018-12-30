Neighbors tell police a man got into a fight, got naked, and drove off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man faces an array of charges after neighbors tell Wilmington police he got so upset he got naked and hit a vehicle as he left an alleged fight.

It all ended with him nearly hitting a police officer with a car.

Wilmington police responded to Saint Andrew’s Drive just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

They were told people were fighting and one individual sped off in a vehicle, hitting another vehicle in the process.

Witnesses told police the suspect had become very erratic and aggressive, at one point he got completely naked, all of this while visiting a friend in the area. Police say witnesses told them that the altercation happened after the suspect was confronted for his behavior.

Wilmington police say a citizen followed the suspect and provided the updates to dispatch for police.

Officers located the suspect vehicle along Ridge Road near the dead-end of the street. Police officials say the suspect, 35-year-old Albert James Kensak, then intentionally tried to strike an officer with his vehicle.

Kensak faces charges of DWI, hit and run as well as assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon. He was placed into custody under a $2,100 bond.