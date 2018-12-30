One displaced after accidental fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person will be without a home into the New Year after a Sunday morning fire in Wilmington.

Wilmington Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a possible structure fire a little after 10:00 a.m. along 2011 Fall Drive.

Fire officials say there was heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the apartment building when they arrived on scene.

Primary and secondary searches were completed and the apartment was cleared. All fire damage was confined to the apartment of origin according to fire officials. There were no injuries reported at the time of this release.

An investigator from the Wilmington Fire Marshal’s office has completed the fire investigation. Wilmington Fire says it has been ruled an accidental fire.

The origin was in the living room, and cause was faulty electrical equipment. Total damage to structure and contents is estimated at $100,000. The American Red Cross is assisting one person displaced as a result of the fire.