Sheriff’s Office investigating after one man killed in Chadbourn

Chadbourn, NC (WWAY) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting death in Chadbourn overnight.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Williams Road area in Chadbourn in reference to shots fired.

- Advertisement -

Deputies located Dennis Jerome Smith Jr., 29, of Chadbourn, outside of his residence. Mr. Smith was the victim of an apparent fatal gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office is considering this incident as a homicide. If you have information concerning the events surrounding Mr. Smith’s homicide, please contact Lt. Barber or Sgt. Parker with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.

An autopsy will be completed this week by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh.