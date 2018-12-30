YMCA unveils state of the art facility after 2015 fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After years of waiting, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina unveiled its new building. Hundreds came to the ribbon cutting this morning, where many were happy to see the Y’s return.

“My first order of business is get my stuff in my locker and be ready to go Monday for yoga and maybe a step class and the pool as soon as possible,” said Sally Meserole, who has been a member of the Y for decades.

Meserole wasted no time making herself at home at the new an improved YMCA. Meserole was one of hundreds who came out to the ribbon cutting Sunday.

Meserole shares the main reason she has been coming to the Y.

“Mostly for the people. I’ve missed my girls in the locker room so much. We have such a good time,” said Meserole.

From city officials to families, people say the y is far more than just a place to work out. When the building burned down in 2015, the community was devastated.

Almost four years and $10 million later, a state of the art facility awaits.

“I’m really excited because it just brings another gym to Wilmington. Just something else to do besides run around and do nothing. I’m just really happy and excited that we have this gym back,” said Darion Logan, who has been coming to the Y for years.

Logan says the new building is definitely a step up.

At the ribbon cutting, staff members were there to sign up new members and give away free programs. People also had the chance to explore, from the gym, to the kids rooms.

“It is super exciting because they’ve made the Y bright and light and more inclusive. It’s fabulous. It’s what we’ve waited for for years,” said Meserole.

A long wait, but a big investment for entire community.

A YMCA representative says they will continue their sign up promotion through January 13. The Y will officially open its doors for business Monday.