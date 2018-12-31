Child shot in face outside Wendy’s restaurant

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the face in a car outside a North Carolina fast-food restaurant.

According to news outlets, Randleman Police Chief Steve Leonard says the child somehow got a hold of a handgun as the car he was in pulled up to the drive-thru at a Wendy’s restaurant in Randleman on Sunday afternoon. Leonard says the gun fired and the child was shot in the face.

- Advertisement -

Officials have not released the victim’s name or said who owned the gun. It’s unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed.