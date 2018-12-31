Families ring in 2019 early at New Year’s Noon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of kids rang in the new year 12 hours early in the Port City.

A mix of families and confetti filled the Children’s Museum of Wilmington Courtyard for the annual New Year’s Noon celebration.

Museum Executive Director Jim Karl says this is a great way to end this season of family.

Grandparents visiting from out of town say they love this annual event.

Karl says the museum hosts events that let parents and their children learn together. He says this New Year’s event exercises that partnership.

“All too often it’s an evening, certainly at New Year’s, where the family separates,” Karl said. “We really like to give an opportunity for the young kids and even some of the older kids to spend time with their parents and grandparents, and if you look around here today, that’s what you’ll see.”

If you and your child missed the toast to 2019, the museum hosts several events throughout the year.