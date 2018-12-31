Farmer hope for luckier 2019 after soggy 2018 cuts collard green crop

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to ring in the new year in the traditional southern fashion – with collard greens and black-eyed peas – you might have some difficulty.

According to the tradition, eating black-eyed peas and collard greens is supposed to bring good luck and prosperity in the new year.

But Pender County farmer David Rowe says 2018 was a bad year for collards. He says Hurricane Florence combined with this year’s record rainfall made it extremely difficult to grow crops.

Rowe replanted collard greens after the hurricane, but HE says they had less time to grow, which made them smaller than usual.

“I hope that next year will be better,” said Rowe, who owns Sunny Rowe Farm Market. “I don’t know. Like I said, this year has been a challenge. Every year is different in farming, but it seems like we’re having a lot more of these torrential rains than we did in years past. We’ll just have to wait and see and hope for the best.”

Rowe says his family has been farming for four generations, and you have to really love it to do it.

He says he’s looking forward to strawberry season.