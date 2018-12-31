Thousands expected to dip into Atlantic Ocean to ring in 2019

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — People from around the world are expected to take part in the 17th Dolphin Dip Extravaganza on the beach in Surf City to start the new year with a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean.

At noon, a horn sounds and more than 6,000 people run into the ocean to “wash away” the previous year.

Festivities kick off at the Roland Avenue Beach Access at 11 a.m. including belly dancers, acrobats, pirates, and more.

The Dip happens at 12 p.m. sharp. There is no cost to attend. Proceeds from t-shirt sales at the event benefit Share The Table.