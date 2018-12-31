Two charged in shooting, attempted armed robbery in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men face charges after a shooting and attempted armed robbery near Whiteville.

It happened around midnight Friday at the intersection of Georgia Pacific Road and Spring Hill Drive.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Jayquawn Daniels, 21, and Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard, 20, early Saturday morning shortly after the crime.

When deputies responded, they found two men who had been shot at while sitting inside a vehicle. A bullet hit one of the men in the elbow area. He was taken to the hospital.

According to the warrant, Daniels tried to rob the two men while threatening them with a gun. Daniels is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery. He is being held under a $25,000 bond.

Pollard is accused of shooting into the vehicle. He is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held under a $100,000 bond.