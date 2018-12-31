UNCW men’s basketball hopes New Year brings new identity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball has fallen on hard times as they have dropped their past six games. The latest set back came last Saturday night at the home in the conference opener against the College of Charleston. The Seahawks battled back in the second half, but fell short 73-66.

Devontae Cacok had one of his better games so far this season. The senior finished the game with 27 points and 19 rebounds in 37 minutes. Cacok’s performance wasn’t quite enough as UNCW falls to now 4-10.

- Advertisement -

It was another key stretch late in the game that doomed the Seahawks. UNCW trailed by one with 2:07 left to go in the game, but Charleston would score the final 7 points to lock up the win.

“I told our guys if we keep improving defensively, five guys communicating all the time. Were going to win quite a few games. Its not just talking about it, its not just saying it. It is actually getting out there on the court and doing it,”said UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath.

UNCW will jump back into CAA play on Thursday night when they take on James Madison on the road. The game will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. from Harrisonburg, VA.