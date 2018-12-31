WPD: Feet on the ground, eyes in the sky help keep New Year’s Eve safe

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have all eyes on the Port City tonight.

The department’s STING Center operators will be in full force watching closely for any suspicious activity. There are more than 300 cameras across the city.

Downtown Wilmington, of course, is a hotspot for New Year’s celebration, but WPD spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron says the fun will be occurring everywhere. She says police officers patrolling the community directly communicate with the STING Center for quick emergency response.

“Of the 300 cameras we have access to, a lot of them are downtown, and that’s just because it is a popular place,” Dandron said. “A lot of people go there, and for times like tonight, New Year’s Eve, we are expecting a large crowd, so we’ll also have officers down there.”

The STING Center can also use your help to keep Wilmington safe tonight. If you witness a crime, they say text TIP708 and your message to CRIMES (274637). All tips will remain anonymous.