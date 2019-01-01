2 injured in early morning shooting New Year’s Day

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened New Year’s Day and left two men injured.

Around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 400 block of Marion Drive in Wilmington in reference to a shooting and attempted robbery.

The victims told police they were approached by three men in their late teens who demanded they hand over their wallets. When the victims refused, police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot at them.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.