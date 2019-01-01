Channeling good luck and prosperity in 2019 at Casey’s Buffet

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular New Year’s Day tradition in the south is eating foods to bring good luck and prosperity, specifically collard greens and black eyed peas.

Plenty of people headed to Casey’s Buffet to do just that.

The restaurant was absolutely packed with people looking for some good food, and good luck.

Owner Larry Casey says the collard greens and black eyed peas were a big hit, along with a variety of other foods at the all-you-can-eat buffet.

One patron says he and his wife have been coming to Casey’s for decades.

“The traditional new year’s dinner. Collard greens and black eyed peas,” said Bill Haggins.

“Do you think it’s going to bring you good luck?” we asked.

“Eh, it ain’t brought me no bad luck,” laughed Haggins.

Casey’s was packed, and served New Year’s Day dinner until 9:00 p.m.