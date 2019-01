WILMINGTON (WWAY) – It’s a girl! New Hanover Regional Medical center posted on social media Tuesday to introduce Miss Lila, the first baby born in 2019 on New Year’s Day.

She was born Tuesday morning at 1:35 a.m., weighing 7 lbs 5 oz and measuring 21 1/4 inches long.

- Advertisement -

Congratulations to mom and dad on a beautiful New Year’s baby.