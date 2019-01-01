Plungin’ for a purpose in Wrightsville Beach

By
Matt Bennett
-
0

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Plungin’ for a purpose! A large crowd headed to Wrightsville Beach on New Year’s Day for the fourth annual beach plunge, and it was all for a good cause.

The plunge benefits Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school, and on the path to graduation.

Festivities kicked off at 10:30 near the Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, and WWAY had exclusive access to the pier, thanks to our friends at the Oceanic.

One participant said the water was a little cold, but it was worth it for the experience.

“My dad did it a few years ago when I was sick with cancer,” said Josh Kates. “He did the Polar Plunge which is for special needs. And this one is for school stuff, but either way it’s for a good cause.”

Last year, conditions were near freezing, but this year the weather was near perfect. Air temperature was around 75 degrees, and the water temperature was 56 degrees.

