Raise your gloves and get in shape in 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s time to get started on those New Year’s resolutions.

One of the most popular resolutions is losing weight or improving physical well-being.

Some folks in Wilmington are doing just that Rocky Balboa style.

If you’re looking to get into better shape in 2019, but don’t love the traditional gym setting, you might want to consider a different form of exercise that’s becoming popular in the Cape Fear.

“It’s a way to step it up at this time of year when everyone’s really motivated about working out,” said Rasheed Diaab, owner of Cape Fear Boxing.

Diaab says although it is a boxing style workout, it isn’t all boxing all the time.

“We do a combination of strength training activities where some days we lift weights and flip tires, we do cardio, where we get out here, we jump rope, we run,” said Diaab. “So the workouts are varied each day.”

In honor of the new year, Diaab created a new year, new body transformation challenge.

In addition to training, he provides participants with a meal plan meant to increase metabolism and burn fat.

“It’s a five week challenge, and it’s geared towards helping people that have ultimate fitness goals get a head start, and helping them reach those goals,” he said.

Diaab says they welcome people at different fitness levels, and those who attend classes don’t have to worry about slowing anyone else down.

And in addition to improving your physical health, Diaab says you’re learning a valuable skill.

“In the midst of learning and getting in great shape, you also learn a skill that you can use, self defense,” said Diaab.

Click here to learn more about Cape Fear Boxing.