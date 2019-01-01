Woman killed while trying to push her vehicle out of road

SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) — A South Carolina woman has died after her sport utility vehicle rolled onto her as she tried to move it out of the roadway.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that 29-year-old Leisa Johnson of Spartanburg died early Monday.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says Johnson was driving when her SUV broke down. She got out and tried to push it out of the road. The vehicle rolled over her, pulled her into the grass and pinned her down.

Johnson’s two young daughters witnessed the incident and one of them used her mother’s cellphone to contact an adult who called 911. Both children were taken to a victims’ advocate.

The Spartanburg Police Department and the coroner’s office are investigating the incident.

