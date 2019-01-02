Feeling lucky? Carolina Beach hires new manager

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (StarNews) — The town of Carolina Beach literally got “Lucky” in hiring its new town manager.

Lucky (that’s his actual name) Narain, an attorney and a senior manager for the cities of Hayward and Richmond in California, was hired by the town council during a special meeting Wednesday to replace former town manager Michael Cramer, who was fired in September, Mayor Joe Benson said.

“I think his energy, dynamic nature … and his varied background will reflect well on a growing town,” the mayor said. “We’re a younger and more dynamic and growing town. I think he will be a good fit for Carolina Beach.”

Benson said Narain, chosen unanimously by the town council from a field of 41 applicants, has a law degree and served in the military in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

“What a background,” Benson said.

The new manager is scheduled to start in early February.

