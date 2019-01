WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —┬áThe Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees voted today to approve construction to the sidewalks around the college.

The construction would update the sidewalk on Red Cross Street between 2nd and Front Street. The sidewalk would be replaced with stone pavers.

There would also be lamp posts put in and parking meters would be updated. CFCC says this is a joint project with The City of Wilmington.