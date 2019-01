WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —┬áThe renovation and 6,000 square foot addition of The Schwartz Center at Cape Fear Community College is almost done.

The renovation included updating the lobby and gym. The addition will add locker rooms, a team room and laundry room.

- Advertisement -

The roof will also be replaced.

CFCC says the project is almost done, but they do not have an opening date yet.