Girl Scout cookie season kicks off Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just when you started feeling good about your New Year’s resolution to lose weight — the Girl Scouts start selling cookies and they have a new temptation this year.

Girl Scout cookie season officially kicked off Wednesday and there’s a new cookie in town: Caramel Chocolate Chip.

The Girl Scouts say the gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

The other gluten free offering is Toffee-Tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.

They join returning classics such as Thin Mints, S’mores and Samoas.