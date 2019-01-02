Gunmen rob Domino’s Pizza in Delco

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Year’s Eve armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the Domino’s on Cronly Drive in Delco.

The sheriff’s office says three employees were inside the restaurant when they saw two men inside the store with firearms.

The suspects demanded and received money from the safe, approximately $1,700.

No one was hurt. The sheriff’s office says the suspects concealed their identity.

The investigation is ongoing.