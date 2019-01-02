Hunt for ghosts on Battleship with Syfy Channel celebrities this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of shows like “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Asylum and Haunted Towns”, listen up! There’s a fun event taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, you can meet, greet, fist bump and ghost hunt with Steve Gonsalves, from Syfy Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” along with Chris Smith and Mike Goncalves from Destination America’s show “Ghost Asylum and Haunted Towns” on the Battleship North Carolina.

The event was supposed to happen in September, but was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence.

The hunting begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Battleship in Wilmington.

Get a ticket.