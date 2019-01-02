Important dates for 2019 UNCW baseball season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–With near 75 degree temps outside, its not hard to believe that baseball season is just around the corner.

UNCW will kick off their 2019 season in just over a month when they host Saint Joseph’s and VMI at Brooks Field. There are quite a few marquee games on the UNCW schedule. That start with the Seahawks hosting North Carolina on March 13th, while the Wolfpack of N.C State come to Wilmington on April 16th.

The final homestand of the UNCW regular season will come during the weekend of May 16-18th when they host James Madison. Senior day for the Seahawks will take place on Sunday , May 18th at 2:00 P.M.

UNCW will look to repeat as conference tournament champs this year in Harrisonburg, VA. The CAA tournament will take place May 22nd-25th.