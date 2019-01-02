Improve physical fitness in 2019 with a gym membership

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New year, new you! Plenty of people are trying to get in shape in 2019, which often means joining a gym.

Reid Wolfe, regional manager of Planet Fitness in Wilmington, says membership purchases and gym attendance always increase this time of year, as many people work toward new year’s resolutions.

He says they offer unlimited fitness training to members, which makes it easier to stick to your goals.

“I would recommend keeping your goals realistic, and setting those long-term goals into short-term goals. And definitely sign up for that unlimited fitness training,” said Wolfe.

Planet Fitness and several other gyms in the Cape Fear are open to members 24-7, so you can work around your busy schedule.