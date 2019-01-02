MAN WANTED: Hit-and-run victim was visiting Wilmington for holidays

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are searching for a Wilmington man involved in a hit-and-run the day after Christmas.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Carolina Beach Road, near the Echo Farms neighborhood, around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 26 in reference to a hit a run.

WPD says the victim is a Pennsylvania man who was visiting Wilmington over the Christmas holiday. He was traveling south on Carolina Beach Road when Christopher John Camy, 31, allegedly hit the left rear corner of the vehicle.

Police say the crash caused about $1,000 worth of damage.

Camy drove away the scene, but not before the victim reportedly obtained his registration plate and a description of him.

Camy is charged with hit and run leaving the scene with property damage, driving while license revoked, and failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

If you know any information, contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.