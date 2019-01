NEW YORK (CNN) — Another year, another lottery you didn’t win. Unless you are one lucky New Yorker.

A ticket sold in Long Island, New York, matched all the numbers to win the $425 million Mega Millions jackpot. The winning numbers for the New Year’s Day drawing were 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, and a gold Mega Ball of 14.

The winning ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service in the Town of Oyster Bay, according to the New York Lottery’s official website.

