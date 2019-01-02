Ocean Isle Beach to host ‘Bridge Run for Food’ event to restock community pantry

Ocean Isle Beach, NC (WWAY) — The Ocean Isle Beach Bridge Run for Food is about two weeks away and organizers say it serves a vital role in helping to restock a food pantry which serves many residents across Brunswick County.

The run, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, starts at 9 AM and will benefit the South Brunswick Interchurch Council (SBIC) Food Pantry.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to take part. The course will take walkers and runners over the scenic Ocean Isle high-rise bridge to the mainland and back onto the island.

This will be the 15th year for the event. Last year, about 600 people participated.

You can register at the events website. You may also mail in your registration form to SBIC Run For Food, PO Box 1461, Shallotte, NC, 28459.

The SBIC Food Pantry is made up of 16 member churches. Volunteers from these churches work at the food pantry located at Camp United Methodist Church each Saturday from 10 AM to noon. Individuals wishing to volunteer should contact maprita@aol.com.