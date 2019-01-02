One of 5 children critically injured in Charlotte house fire has died

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP/WSOC) – A fire broke out in a North Carolina house, killing a child and sending six other people to the hospital.

The Charlotte Fire Department said on Twitter that more than 30 firefighters responded early Wednesday morning to the blaze in a residential neighborhood northeast of downtown.

- Advertisement -

The department says 10 people were in the house when the fire broke out and seven were taken to the hospital, including five children.

The fire department says one child died as a result of injuries in the fire but didn’t elaborate.

Citing paramedics, WSOC-TV reported the victims have a combination of smoke inhalation and burns and most are children.

Related Article: 1 N Carolina county has 4 times the aggressive drivers

The cause of the fire is under investigation.