Pender County students to receive free meals through January 31

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of Pender County students will continue to receive some financial assistance when it comes to feeding their children through the end of January.

According to Pender County Schools, the USDA has approved their waiver request to provide free meals to all students through January 31.

The school district says this will very likely be the last waiver they receive to provide free meals to all students.

If you have a continued need beyond January 31, you are encouraged to complete a free/reduced meal application.

Click here to apply.