Pender teen charged with possessing nude pictures of a minor

PENDER COUNTY, (WWAY/StarNews) — An 18-year-old Hampstead man was arrested last week on charges he had nude photos of a minor, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

William Triston Hall was arrested Dec. 26 on a charge of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Pender County jail website.

He was being held in Pender County Jail on $35,000 secured bond.

“The charge is in relation to nude photographs that Hall had on a cellular device,” Pender County Sheriff Spokesman Capt. James Rowell said.