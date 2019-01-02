Southport physician named Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Chief of Medical Staff

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Terry L. Pieper has been named as Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Chief of the Medical Staff for 2019-2020.

Dr. Pieper has a private practice at Howe Street Internal Medicine in Southport and has been at Dosher since 2002.

Other staff elected to the hospital’s Medical Executive Committee include Dr. Andre’ Minor as vice chief, Dr. Joseph Hatem as Department of Medicine, and Dr. William Bolding as Department of Surgery.

Dosher has 150 members on its medical staff in 18 specialties.