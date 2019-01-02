This cheap gas in North Carolina might not last long

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices have dropped significantly to wrap up the year in North Carolina. According to AAA, gas prices are the lowest December rates in two years.

The national average for the last day of 2018, according to AAA, is $2.26 with nearly 20 percent of states currently enjoying prices below $2 a gallon. AAA says nationally, retail averages have dropped 83 of the past 90 days. In North Carolina, gas prices are down about 25 cents in the last month.

- Advertisement -

Analysts say the decline at the pump is due to weakness in the stock market and concerns about global crude oversupply. AAA says the low prices may not last long into the new year though, with OPEC cutting oil production by 1.2 million gallons a day starting next week to boost the market.

Find out the current gas prices according to gasbuddy.com in your neighborhood.