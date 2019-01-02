West Bladen Knights sweep West Columbus on the hardwood

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY)–On Wednesday night both games came down to the wire, but West Bladen swept West Columbus in the girl’s and boy’s action.

In the girl’s game West Bladen led 21-4 at the half, but the Vikings would get right back in the game. They only trailed by three at one point in the 4th quarter, but West Columbus stopped the rally for the 35-28 win.

- Advertisement -

The boy’s game was much of the same as the Vikings held the 12 point lead at the half. It took a 27 point 4th quarter , but West Bladen staged the comeback to pull off the impressive 76-73 win. That was only West Columbus’s second loss of the season.

West Columbus will travel to take on Whiteville on Friday night, while West Bladen hosts St. Pauls with both of those games being in the Three Rivers Conference.