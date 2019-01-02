When you can learn more about applying for buyouts on flood-prone homes

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Planning and Community Development will host an Acquisition “Buy-out” Workshop for victims of Hurricane Florence.

The meeting is set for Jan. 15, 6 – 8 p.m. in the Pender County Commissioner Chambers, 805 S. Walker St. in Burgaw.

- Advertisement -

“Attendees will learn how to apply for a buy-out through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. We’ll have industry experts as well as staff from the State in attendance to assist with our citizens’ needs and questions” said Kyle Breuer, Pender County Planning and Community Development director.

The workshop will discuss the buy-out process and Duplication of Benefits.

“This workshop will assist residents of Pender County who may be eligible for a buy-out due to flooding from Hurricane Florence,” said Breuer.

For more information call the Pender County Planning Department at (910) 259-1202.