Wilmington Police arrest woman wanted for allegedly shooting at daughter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The woman wanted for allegedly shooting at her daughter in late November is now behind bars.

Wilmington Police arrested Raven Criego, 38, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened November 28 on Prices Lane. Criego’s daughter told police that her mother had fired several gun shots in her direction following an argument.

Criego is cahrged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle

Assault

Resist/delay/obstruct public officers

Criego is being held under a $101,000 bond.