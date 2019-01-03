Apartment complexes damaged by Florence still under construction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Roughly three months after five apartment complexes evicted residents due to damage from Hurricane Florence, we now have an update on how recovery is going.

Jervay Communities Apartments in Wilmington have been gutted. A construction crew is expected to begin the rebuild Friday. There is no estimate for a completion date.

Still Meadow Village is also under repair. The first set of buildings are expected to be complete by early February.

The Glen Apartments are still being evaluated and no construction has been started.

We have also reached out to Forest Hills and New Providence Park, but have not yet heard back.