Cape Fear Academy’s Kiatipis signs to Simon Fraser

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There is nothing like returning home. On Thursday afternoon Cape Fear Academy senior Matt Kiatipis signed his national letter of intent to return to his home country and play basketball at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Matt grew up in Mount Albert, Ontario before coming to Cape Fear Academy three years ago. His goal in coming to the States was to get a basketball scholarship and now he can cross that off his list.

“I mean coming over here that was my main goal and I got it done. This is not the end though. My next goal is the professional level. So, it’s achieve one goal then just onto the next one,”said Kiatipis.

Kiatipis will look to take Cape Fear Academy to the State Championships on the hardwood, the Hurricane currently sport a 15-3 record and are coming off of an impressive 45-43 win over Bullis, MD.