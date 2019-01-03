Community “Finishes the Walk Home” for teen shot and killed on walk home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The community gathered tonight to “Finish the Walk Home” for Aljhean Williams. The 14-year-old was shot and killed three years ago.

Williams was walking home to his grandma’s house when he was gunned down. Thursday the community remembered him by finishing the walk home.

Friends and family gathered on the corner of Emory Street and Stewart Circle where Williams was shot.

Williams’ uncle talks about the importance of this event.

“We want people to still remember him because he was killed at such a young age and he was a good kid. So we didn’t want to stop calling his name. So this is his tribute,” said Lloyd James.

James says they also held a prayer, balloon release and candle lighting.

