WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A crash overnight left hundreds without power Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

New Hanover County dispatch says a call came in around 11 p.m. about a car crashing into a utility pole in the 1500 block of Middle Sound Loop Road.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, about 516 customers are affected in the Ogden area. The map says restoration time is approximately 6 a.m.

