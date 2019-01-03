Laney downs Ashley on the mat in Mideastern conference action

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Laney had the advantage from the get go on Thursday night as Ashley had to forfeit at four weight classes. In the other matches the Bucs took care of business though as they wrestled their way to a 54-22 win in duel action over the Ashley Screaming Eagles.

The most anticipated match of the night came at 106 pounds with 8th ranked Jack Dillion taking on 2nd ranked Mark Samuel. Samuel trailed 3-2 as the match headed to the third period, but a take down in the final minute proved to be the difference. The freshman went on to pullout the 4-3 win.

Laney remain undefeated in conference action and are now 13-1 overall on the year.