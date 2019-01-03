Plans submitted for new apartment complex on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A developer has submitted plans to build an apartment complex on Carolina Beach Road on a vacant piece of property next to Codington Elementary School.

The site consists of nearly 25 acres along Carolina Beach Road and Fairview Drive.

The proposed complex, named Ansley Park, would hold 276 apartments spread between 10 three story buildings.

According to site plans, there’s also a pool and clubhouse on the property. There’s also land set aside for future commercial and office use.

The developer of the project, Core Property Capital, is based out of Atlanta.

The project is expected to go before the city’s Technical Review Committee on January 17.